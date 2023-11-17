AJ Francis Says There’s Nothing Like Wrestling and Won’t Be Giving It Up

In a recent Fightful interview, AJ Francis (fka WWE’s Top Dolla) offered his thoughts on his upcoming plans now that he’s no longer signed with WWE. Francis was part of the group of talent released by the company this September and explained his ambitions to continue his work in various aspects of the entertainment sphere. You can find a highlight and watch the complete interview below.

On his current ambitions as a free agent: “I’m going to be doing everything. I’m going to be making music, I’m going to be acting, and I’m never going to stop wrestling. Wrestling is a bug that has bit me that I will have for the rest of my life. I played on Thursday Night Football, Thanksgiving Night, in the NFL, Primetime, 10 million people watching at home, and I’m telling you, even TFL [Tackle For Loss] in that game against Eli Manning, that does not compare against your music hitting and walking through that curtain. There is nothing like it. There is nothing like one-two-kickout when everyone thought it was three. There is nothing like that feeling, at least not in my life, for any time, especially not anytime soon.”