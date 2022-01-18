wrestling / News
AJ Gray Explains His Decision to Call out Eddie Kingston
AJ Gray called out Eddie Kingston for a match at The WRLD on GCW this weekend, and he explained his reasoning for it in a new interview. Gray spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview on Monday and explained why he decided to challenge Kingston for this weekend’s show.
“Because, I mean, s**t I’m trying to pick the baddest of the bad motherf**king toughest of the tough,” Gray said. “It was a respect thing until he started talking all this s**t on his interviews.”
Gray and Kingston have both been part of the Second Gear Crew faction and talked about their time in the group, saying, “Well, for three straight years we were always on the road together. Well, not three, I’d say about two straight. We seeing each other at every show, every time we’d go out. That’s why SGC got formed. Even though I wanted to kick some ass that night, but hey, no harm, no foul. I mean, he’s the one that walked away from everything, s**t, I don’t know.”
Kingston said that he’s down for a match with Gray and is just waiting for AEW approval for it.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Says AEW Should Stop Referencing WWE If They’re Not Willing To Go Head-to-Head, Tony Khan Says Bischoff Is ‘Irresponsible’
- Natalya Has Her Assistant Release Statement After Fastest Loss Ever to Aliyah on WWE SmackDown
- Booker T On Jade Cargill Being Something Wrestling Has ‘Never Seen Before,’ Comparisons To Goldberg
- Lance Storm Says Wardlow vs. CM Punk Made Him Not Care About Punk’s Feud With MJF