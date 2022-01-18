AJ Gray Explains His Decision to Call out Eddie Kingston

AJ Gray called out Eddie Kingston for a match at The WRLD on GCW this weekend, and he explained his reasoning for it in a new interview. Gray spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview on Monday and explained why he decided to challenge Kingston for this weekend’s show.

“Because, I mean, s**t I’m trying to pick the baddest of the bad motherf**king toughest of the tough,” Gray said. “It was a respect thing until he started talking all this s**t on his interviews.”

Gray and Kingston have both been part of the Second Gear Crew faction and talked about their time in the group, saying, “Well, for three straight years we were always on the road together. Well, not three, I’d say about two straight. We seeing each other at every show, every time we’d go out. That’s why SGC got formed. Even though I wanted to kick some ass that night, but hey, no harm, no foul. I mean, he’s the one that walked away from everything, s**t, I don’t know.”

Kingston said that he’s down for a match with Gray and is just waiting for AEW approval for it.