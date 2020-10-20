wrestling / News
AJ Styles Gets New Bodyguard on Raw (Pics)
October 19, 2020 | Posted by
AJ Styles has a new bodyguard who made his debut in that capacity on Raw. On tonight’s season premiere, Styles came to the ring with Jordan Omogbehin serving as his bodyguard. Omogbehin, who has appeared on Raw as the bouncer for Raw Underground, was at ringside for Styles victory over Matt Riddle.
As reported on Sunday, there had been a pitch in WWE for Omogbehin to be paired with Styles. You can see a couple of pics of the two together below:
No sudden movements, @SuperKingOfBros… #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/5q6ccBCqRY
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 20, 2020
To say this was a HUGE win for @AJStylesOrg would be an understatement. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/q9FyGwHRc0
— WWE (@WWE) October 20, 2020
