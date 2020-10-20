AJ Styles Gets New Bodyguard on Raw (Pics)

AJ Styles has a new bodyguard who made his debut in that capacity on Raw. On tonight’s season premiere, Styles came to the ring with Jordan Omogbehin serving as his bodyguard. Omogbehin, who has appeared on Raw as the bouncer for Raw Underground, was at ringside for Styles victory over Matt Riddle.

As reported on Sunday, there had been a pitch in WWE for Omogbehin to be paired with Styles. You can see a couple of pics of the two together below: