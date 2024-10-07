AJ Styles’ Injury From WWE Smackdown Now Said to Be Legitimate

AJ Styles seemingly suffered an injury on this past Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown, although it was reported that it was an angle and he was fine. WWE later stated that Styles suffered a “mid foot ligament sprain”.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline has a conflicting report, and stated that Styles’ injury is legitimate. He noted that Styles will have an MRI to determine the extent of the damage.

Sean Ross Sapp later noted that he was told that “the flip where he sold the knee was to be a work. The move where he landed on the knee was legit.” He then added that Styles is now believed to be legitimately injured.