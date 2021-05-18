wrestling / News
AJ Styles & Omos Reportedly Still Classified as Heels Backstage in WWE
– According to a report by PWInsider, Raw tag team champions AJ Styles and Omos are still considered heels internally on the Raw roster. There seems to be some confusion about Styles and Omos, since even though they are heels, Styles appears to still be working his matches like a babyface, such as his match against Elias on last night’s WWE Raw.
Additionally, Bryan Alvarez noted on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that the announcer for the virtual WWE ThunderDome audience told the audience members to “boo” AJ Styles throughout the match. Despite this, Styles appeared to work as the babyface during the match and Elias the heel.
