AJ Styles Would Like To See Pro Wrestling NOAH Wrestlers Appear in WWE

In an interview with Tokyo Sports, AJ Styles spoke about WWE’s partnership with Pro Wrestling NOAH and said he’d like to see NOAH wrestlers show up at WWE events. Styles appeared for NOAH this past weekend, defeating Naomichi Marufuji at Destination 2024.

He said: “It’s still early days, and I’m sure we’ll have to make adjustments in the future, but for my part, I’d like to see more players come and go between the two organizations. It would be good if it wasn’t just WWE wrestlers coming to NOAH, but NOAH wrestlers coming to WWE. NOAH’s wrestlers going to WWE allows them to learn about the environment in the United States, while WWE Superstars can also learn about the culture of professional wrestling in Japan. I think it would be good to have young wrestlers, especially. My experience in Japan is important, and I am where I am today because of my experience in Japan. I would like to say to WWE wrestlers, ‘If you want to be respected, you should go to Japan and gain experience there.“