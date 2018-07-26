AJ Styles & Shinsuke Nakamura’s WWE Contracts Expiring in January

– WWE’s contracts with AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson’s contracts will expire early next year. Wrestling Observer Radio reports that all four stars signed three-year deals with the company when they came on board in 2016, and that Styles and Nakamura’s deals will expire in January. Anderson and Gallows’ contracts will expire a short time later; they had their last match with NJPW in February of 2016, with Anderson having confirmed he was WWE-bound that month.

The show added that NJPW has “absolute interest” in bringing Nakamura back, noting that Nakamura’s name value is much higher since he debuted with WWE. Styles said in March that he would be interested in re-signing with WWE when his contract is up, noting, “I don’t see why not if I can do what I do. Like, if I can still be AJ Styles, then I would like to keep working in the WWE in a talent form. So as long as I can keep going, then I would like to keep working there.”