AJ Styles Still Wants Finn Balor With The Club, Says Some People Don’t Understand It

– AJ Styles discussed the idea of joining forces with Finn Balor and the Good Brothers as The Club in WWE during a recent livestream. Styles joined WWE alongside Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and had a run in an alliance alongside them; however, despite being Balor being part of the Bullet Club alongside Gallows and Anderson before WWE and fans calling to bring the four together in WWE, the company has never done so.

During a livestream on Mixer (per Fightful), Styles said he would have loved to team with Balor and have the Good Brothers involved as well. “I really wanted Finn Balor and I to do some stuff like be on the same team,” Styles said. “But, you know … some people don’t see what we see and understand what we’ve done, and so it may not ever happen but, I would love to have Finn with The Club.” AJ said. “I would love for that to happen but who knows, never say never. For sure, gosh. In this business, man.”

The odds of it happening at this point seem slim, with Balor on an opposite brand as the other three and the Good Brothers are said to be leaving after their contract expires in September.