AJPW Announces New Six-Man Tag Team Titles, First Champions to Be Crowned Next Month
AJPW is instituting new champions in the company, announcing the creation of six-man tag team titles. The company announced on Friday that the AJPW TV Six-Man Championships will be instituted on December 13th, with a match pitting T. Omori, Mensore and Carbell Ito against Land’s End team of Ryouji Sai, Revlon & Takashi Daimonji to determine the inaugural champions.
You can see the announcement tweets below:
** NEW TITLES **
On December 13th at Korakuen Hall a new titles will be inducted into All Japan! The All Japan Pro Wrestling Tv 6-men Championship! 💥💥
The team of T. Omori, Mensore and Carbell Ito will battle with the Land's End team of Rioji Sai!#ajpw #ajpwint #ajpwtv pic.twitter.com/K8CSSWIvMb
— AJPW International (@ajpwint) November 13, 2020
【大会情報】
「AJP Prime Night 2020
〜年内最終興行〜」
🗓12月13日(日) 18:30開始
東京・後楽園ホール
《全日本プロレスTV認定
6人タッグ選手権試合 初代王座決定戦》
大森隆男
ブラックめんそーれ
カーベル伊藤
🆚
崔領二
レブロン
大門寺崇
▼詳細▼https://t.co/JNy1mMbetY#ajpw #ajpwtv pic.twitter.com/WSmtVeRdnS
— 全日本プロレス/alljapan (@alljapan_pw) November 13, 2020
