AJPW Announces New Six-Man Tag Team Titles, First Champions to Be Crowned Next Month

AJPW is instituting new champions in the company, announcing the creation of six-man tag team titles. The company announced on Friday that the AJPW TV Six-Man Championships will be instituted on December 13th, with a match pitting T. Omori, Mensore and Carbell Ito against Land’s End team of Ryouji Sai, Revlon & Takashi Daimonji to determine the inaugural champions.

