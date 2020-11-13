wrestling / News

AJPW Announces New Six-Man Tag Team Titles, First Champions to Be Crowned Next Month

November 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AJPW All Japan Pro Wrestling

AJPW is instituting new champions in the company, announcing the creation of six-man tag team titles. The company announced on Friday that the AJPW TV Six-Man Championships will be instituted on December 13th, with a match pitting T. Omori, Mensore and Carbell Ito against Land’s End team of Ryouji Sai, Revlon & Takashi Daimonji to determine the inaugural champions.

You can see the announcement tweets below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AJPW, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading