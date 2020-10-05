AJPW Champion Carnival Finals Results 10.5.20: Zeus Squares Off With Kento Miyahara

Here are the results from the AJPW Champion Carnival Finals from today at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan (h/t Fightful), which featured Zeus vs. Kento Miyahara in the finals.

*JIN (Jake Lee and Koji Iwamoto) and TAJIRI defeated Atsuki Aoyagi, Black Menso-re and Takao Omori

*Osamu Nishimura and Ryuji Hijikata defeated Hikaru Sato and Ryuki Honda

*Chikara, Yoshitatsu and Yusuke Okada defeated Ishikiri, Ryouji Sai and So Daimonji

*Akira Francesco, Jiro Kuroshio and Rising HAYATO defeated Purple Haze (Izanagi, Shigehiro Irie and UTAMARO)

* Enfants Terribles (Hokuto Omori, Kuma Arashi and Shotaro Ashino) defeated Evolution (Dan Tamura and Suwama) and Shuji Ishikawa

* Yuma Aoyagi defeated Koji Doi

*Champion Carnival 2020 Final: Zeus defeated Kento Miyahara

後楽園ホール大会ありがとうございました

ハヤトとアジアタッグに挑戦します！

We're ready for them! We want to challenge for the All Asia Tag Team Titles! #akira #ajpw #wrestling pic.twitter.com/Ok1i0fR23z — AKIRA (フランシスコ・アキラ) (@francescoakira) October 5, 2020