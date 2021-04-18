AJPW Champion Carnival Results 4.18.21: Kohei Sato Takes The Lead

AJPW held their latest Champion Carnival on Sunday, with Kohei Sato taking the lead in the standings. You can see the results below per PWInsider, along with the updated standings:

• Izanagi def. Ryuki Honda

• Black Menso~re, Koji Iwamoto and Takuro Niki def. Atsuki Aoyagi, Francesco Akira and Rising HAYATO

• Hokuto Omori, Kuma Arashi and TAJIRI def. Dan Tamura, Hikaru Sato and SUWAMA

• Yoshitatsu def. Takatoshi Matsumoto

• Champion Carnival: Kento Miyahara def. Koji Doi

• Champion Carnival: Shinjiro Otani def. Shuji Ishikawa

• Champion Carnival: Kohei Sato def. Zeus

• Champion Carnival: Yuma Aoyagi def. Jake Lee

Updated Standings:

1. Kohei Sato (3-1 record): 6 points

2. Jake Lee (3-2 record): 6 points

-. Yuma Aoyagi (3-2 record): 6 points

-. Zeus (3-2 record): 6 points

5. Kento Miyahara (2-2 record): 4 points

-. Shinjiro Otani (2-2 record): 4 points

-. Shuji Ishikawa (2-2 record): 4 points

-. SUWAMA (2-2 record): 4 points

9. Shotaro Ashino (1-3 record): 2 points

10. Koji Doi (1-4 record): 2 points