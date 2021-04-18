wrestling / News

AJPW Champion Carnival Results 4.18.21: Kohei Sato Takes The Lead

April 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AJPW Champion Carnival 2021

AJPW held their latest Champion Carnival on Sunday, with Kohei Sato taking the lead in the standings. You can see the results below per PWInsider, along with the updated standings:

• Izanagi def. Ryuki Honda
• Black Menso~re, Koji Iwamoto and Takuro Niki def. Atsuki Aoyagi, Francesco Akira and Rising HAYATO
• Hokuto Omori, Kuma Arashi and TAJIRI def. Dan Tamura, Hikaru Sato and SUWAMA
• Yoshitatsu def. Takatoshi Matsumoto
Champion Carnival: Kento Miyahara def. Koji Doi
Champion Carnival: Shinjiro Otani def. Shuji Ishikawa
Champion Carnival: Kohei Sato def. Zeus
Champion Carnival: Yuma Aoyagi def. Jake Lee

Updated Standings:

1. Kohei Sato (3-1 record): 6 points
2. Jake Lee (3-2 record): 6 points
-. Yuma Aoyagi (3-2 record): 6 points
-. Zeus (3-2 record): 6 points
5. Kento Miyahara (2-2 record): 4 points
-. Shinjiro Otani (2-2 record): 4 points
-. Shuji Ishikawa (2-2 record): 4 points
-. SUWAMA (2-2 record): 4 points
9. Shotaro Ashino (1-3 record): 2 points
10. Koji Doi (1-4 record): 2 points

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AJPW, AJPW Champion Carnival, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading