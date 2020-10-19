wrestling / News
AJPW Raising An Army Memorial Series Results: Triple Crown Title Defended and More
All Japan Pro Wrestling held their show ‘Raising an Army Memorial Series’ on October 17 at the Edion Arena Osaka #2 in Osaka, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Harutoki & Hokuto Omori defeated Tatsuya Matsubo & Yuto Kikuchi
* Koji Iwamoto & TAJIRI defeated Akira Francesco & Atsuki Aoyagi
* GAORA TV Title Captain’s Fall Elimination Six Man Tag Team: Yoshitatsu (c), Chikara & Yusuke Okada defeated Black Menso-re, Katsumi Oribe & Takao Omori to retain the title
* Jake Lee defeated Ryuki Honda
* Enfants Terribles (Kuma Arashi, Shotaro Ashino & Yusuke Kodama) defeated Evolution (Dan Tamura & Hikaru Sato) Shuji Ishikawa
* Purple Haze (Izanagi & Shigehiro Irie) & The Bodyguard defeated Kento Miyahara, Rising HAYATO & Yuma Aoyagi
* Triple Crown Title: Suwama defeated Zeus to retain the title
And we're live now! 🔥🔥
Tune on:https://t.co/P50Qsuuk6y#ajpw #ajpwint #ajpwtv pic.twitter.com/uQW8sNOqzP
— AJPW International (@ajpwint) October 17, 2020
An incredible 6-man tag is happening right now!
You don't want to miss the return of the Bodyguard! 😯#ajpw #ajpwint #ajpwtv pic.twitter.com/1bqHkY9HyY
— AJPW International (@ajpwint) October 17, 2020
【全日本】諏訪魔が亡き父に捧げる涙の三冠V3 CC覇者ゼウスに雪辱で5冠死守▼史上初6人タッグによるGAORA王座戦 ヨシタツV9も試合順に不満▼ボディガーが11ヵ月ぶり復帰▼宮原&青柳が最強タッグへ9ヵ月ぶり合体▼亮生が岩本にファイアーバード試し斬り…大阪大会詳報https://t.co/kFWZk52YVl#ajpw pic.twitter.com/gSiTql0h1M
— プロレス/格闘技DX編集部 (@PKDX) October 17, 2020
And still! Your undefeated Triple Crown Champion @suwama_H2!!!!
After an incredible tough batte Suwama beat the CC's winner Zeus!#ajpwnation Did you enjoyed the show? 💥#ajpw #ajpwint pic.twitter.com/vwRzVwH5F5
— AJPW International (@ajpwint) October 17, 2020
