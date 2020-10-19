AJPW Raising An Army Memorial Series Results: Triple Crown Title Defended and More

All Japan Pro Wrestling held their show ‘Raising an Army Memorial Series’ on October 17 at the Edion Arena Osaka #2 in Osaka, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Harutoki & Hokuto Omori defeated Tatsuya Matsubo & Yuto Kikuchi

* Koji Iwamoto & TAJIRI defeated Akira Francesco & Atsuki Aoyagi

* GAORA TV Title Captain’s Fall Elimination Six Man Tag Team: Yoshitatsu (c), Chikara & Yusuke Okada defeated Black Menso-re, Katsumi Oribe & Takao Omori to retain the title

* Jake Lee defeated Ryuki Honda

* Enfants Terribles (Kuma Arashi, Shotaro Ashino & Yusuke Kodama) defeated Evolution (Dan Tamura & Hikaru Sato) Shuji Ishikawa

* Purple Haze (Izanagi & Shigehiro Irie) & The Bodyguard defeated Kento Miyahara, Rising HAYATO & Yuma Aoyagi

* Triple Crown Title: Suwama defeated Zeus to retain the title

