AJPW Reveals Brackets For 2025 Royal Road Tournament

AJPW has announced the brackets for their 2025 Royal Road Tournament. The company announced the brackets for the tournament, which will feature matches in the last week of August for the first round.

The first-round matches are:

August 24th at Korakuen Hall

* Yuma Aoyagi vs. Naoya Nomura

* Kento Miyahara vs. Kengo Mashimo

* Rei Saito vs. TBA

August 30th at Kunibiki Messe

* Shotaro Ashino vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* Hideki Suzuki vs. Odyssey Jones

August 31st at Kobe Sambo Hall

* Jun Saito vs. Ren Ayabe

* Ryuki Honda vs. Kuma Arashi

* Hokuto Omori vs. XYON