AKIRA On How He Got Nike-Like Scar, Jokes He Wants a Sponsorship

AKIRA has a scar on his side in the form of a Nike swoosh, and he recently revealed how it happened. The MLW star spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl on In The Weeds and said it happened during an RPW match.

“When I wrestled at RPW in November, the day before Bloodsport, the reason I had to pull out is because I got an injury in that match and they thought that I pierced one of my kidneys,” AKIRA said. “It was a very crazy accident. I now have a big ol’ Nike logo. I’m still trying to push for Nike to sponsor me so I can live the good life. Nike, I literally have the logo (on my side).”

He joked, “You don’t have to get it done. It’s already official. I’m seen all over the world. Just $5000. I’m not asking for a lot. You have $5000. What you don’t pay the children to make the shoes, you can give to me. LeBron, help me out. Maybe give me my own customs. Glass Shatter Nike shoes. I’m printing money here. Shatter glass design in different colors. Nike, come on.”