Al Snow Says Vince McMahon Has to ‘Completely Take Himself Out of the Picture’ for Separate Brands to Work in WWE

– WrestlingInc.com recently spoke to Al Snow for its WINCLY podcast. Snow discussed Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff becoming the new Executive Directors of Raw and Smackdown Live and how for the idea of separate brands to work in WWE, it would have to mean Vince McMahon removing himself from the equation and not oversee both shows for the idea to work. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Al Snow on Paul Heyman handling Raw and Eric Bischoff overseeing Smackdown: “I think it’s a great idea, but I think they should have let Paul strictly on Raw and allowed Eric Bischoff to stay on SmackDown. There’s no point in having two different brands if they don’t have a feeling of two different artistic visions. That’s why the two different brands idea has never really taken off because it’s still under the helm of one person in Vince McMahon. If Paul is given carte blanche creatively for Raw and Eric is done the same, and Vince would completely take himself out of the picture, it would breathe new life into both of them. It’s a great idea but I hope they’re given that creative freedom and Vince pulls himself out completely and stops with any input or direction at all.”

Snow on writing the foreword for the book Moving Forward by Jon Chattman: “My friend Jon Chattman, the author of the book, contacted me about writing a foreword for an imaginary book. I put it off and put it off because I’m terrible as far as procrastination, not to mention overwhelmingly busy. But John kept asking me and I’m so glad that he did. I read the book when it came out and I was very entertained. It was unique and something different and to be included in the group of people he asked to write the foreword, I was really flattered.”

Al Snow on writing his own autobiography: “It was a very interesting process and I was surprised it took as long as the process does which is basically about a year from start to finish. It took a lot of time and I would work on the book probably three times a week, two-to-three hours a time. A big thing for me was to make it honest, direct and open, but also entertaining. A lot of typical wrestling books are very dark and the performers almost treat wrestling as a cross they have to bear. I wanted to communicate how blessed I was to get to do what I’ve done for as long as I did it – the choices, decisions and experiences that I made during my 37-year-career and how they made me into the person that I am.”