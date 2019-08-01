Details On Why WWE Decided Now Was The Time To Hire Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff

It was reported back in June that WWE hired Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff to be the Executive Directors of RAW and Smackdown, respectively, and it’s believed that both have now started their new jobs. Vince McMahon was asked during the 2019 Q2 investors call about the timing of their hiring. He noted that both men will have “a lot of latitude” and the move “allows me to have a broader overview of things and escape from just getting in the weeds.”

In the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that sources within WWE said that the move was done now so that WWE would have something to show stockholders to prove they were making changes if they were asked about the drop in popularity and ratings. The reprot also notes that the deals keep Heyman and Bischoff away from AEW, although AEW reportedly had no interest in either. Heyman also already had a talent contract with WWE. His deals usually run for the same time as Brock Lesnar’s whose latest deal is set to expire after next year’s Wrestlemania. While AEW may not be currently interested, they did feature Eric Bischoff in a “Road To” video in the past and Tony Khan is said to be a fan of ECW.