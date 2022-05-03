Alberto El Patron Announces Passing Of His Ex-Wife

Former WWE Superstar Alberto El Patron (Alberto Del Rio) announced the passing of his ex-wife Angela Velkei, the mother of his children on Monday in a post on social media. Below is a transcript of what El Patron said in a video message (per PWInsider):

“It is with pain in my heart and with a torn soul that I officially confirm the unexpected and unfortunate death of Ángela Velkei, mother of my three children. Angela was an exceptional human being and an exemplary mother to my three children. I thank each and every person who went to donate blood and platelets, to the media that spread the word so that more people could go to help us and my entire family that is present for my children in this very difficult moment in their short lives. Angela passed away this past Saturday, April 30, 2022 and fought with all her might until her last second in this world. Today she rests with God and is watching over Sofia, Stephanie and Joseph from heaven. Angela, you were my wife for many years, the mother of my children, my best friend, advisor and you were there for me in many moments where the world turned its back on me with words of encouragement and a sincere hug. Thank you so much Angela. You have no idea how much we miss you. But I swear to you that our children will grow up to be good men and women like you always asked me. Dad will be here for them. Rest in peace. In this world you were always my angel and I always let you know that. Now you truly became an angel watching over us from heaven. You will always be my angel. Our angel. We love you Angela. Thanks for being you.”