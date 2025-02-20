Alec Price Has No Issue With WWE ID, Is Happy For Those Who Have Signed

Alec Price doesn’t take issue with the WWE ID system, saying that he’s happy for those who have joined the program. WWE announced the program back in October and while some expressed concerns at the time that the system might cause damage the independent scene in the same way NXT UK did the British scene, Price said in an interview with Fightful that he doesn’t have a problem with it.

“I have no issue with it,” Price began. “If WWE wants to do that, they are the top dogs and I’m really happy for everyone that has gotten signed off it. Some of the people I know, these are all people that have worked their butts off. Without the ID program, it’s not that they wouldn’t have had a shot, it was a lot harder for them to have that shot and have the eyes of WWE on them. It’s the WWE. They are the top in the world. They are the tastemakers and have been the tastemakers. I honestly think it’s a great way for us on the indies, that may take a couple of years for us to get a tryout or four or five years to get an extra spot. It just quickens it.”

He continued, “It’s not a bad thing that people are ID’d, I think it’s great for them. WWE is honestly helping us out and taking care of us. They aren’t taking care of me, but the people who got signed, they are taking care of people on the indies and making them stars. Think about the way they are building up these independent wrestlers, it’s going to help them not only be better wrestlers and superstars in the future, but build up the quality of the indies. If you have people producing this work, and it’s actually good work, why would people not follow suit?”

Price and his Gahbage Daddies partner Cole Radrick are the current GCW World Tag Team Champions, having won the titles at The People vs. GCW.