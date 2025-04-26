Aleister Black Makes WWE Return On Smackdown, Lays Out The Miz

Aleister Black is officially back in WWE, making his return on this week’s Smackdown. Friday’s episode saw Black come out to interrupt The Miz, who was complaining about not being on WrestleMania 41, and lay him out with a Black Mass.

Black exited AEW in February and vignettes began airing several weeks ago teasing his return. He was last with WWE in 2021, being released in July.