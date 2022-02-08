Alex Gracia Announces She Has ‘Amicably Parted Ways’ With WOW

As previously noted, WOW – Women Of Wrestling relaunched in October of last year, with new episodes of programming set to begin airing in September. However, it appears that one previously advertised talent will not be with the promotion moving forward.

Alex Gracia, who has made appearances for AEW, ROH, and others, took to Twitter to announce that she has “amicably parted ways” with WOW due to it not being a “good fit” for her current goals.

“Starting today, WOW and I have amicably parted ways as I did not see them as a good fit for my current goals and brand. I wish them nothing but the best and I still plan to support the current girls who are there working hard to show you that Superheroes are real,” Gracia wrote.

The WOW relaunch will feature AJ Mendez (aka AJ Lee) as both a producer and commentator, while Tessa Blanchard, Twana “The Beast” Barnett-Ferguson, and more included on the talent roster.