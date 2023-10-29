wrestling / News
Alex Hammerstone Confirms That He’s Asked For His MLW Release
Alex Hammerstone has confirmed reports that he’s asked for his release from MLW. It was reported on Saturday that Hammerstone asked for his release from the company and he posted to Twitter on Sunday to confirm the news.
Hammerstone wrote:
“My time with @MLW was 5 of the best years of my life and career. Very proud of what I and the company accomplished. I wish them continued success.
I have recently asked for my release as I feel it’s what’s right for me at this time.
Thank you @courtbauer for the opportunities.”
— Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) October 29, 2023
