Alex Kane Announced For MLW Battle Riot VII

Alex Kane is the latest MLW star to join the Battle Riot VII match. MLW announced the former World Champion for the match, which takes place on April 5th, on Sunday as you can see below:

Alex Kane enters Battle RIOT VII in Los Angeles on April 5

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Alex Kane will participate in the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT match at MLW Battle RIOT VII on Saturday, April 5 at Commerce Casino & Hotel in Los Angeles, CA and presented live on YouTube.

New MLW President Cesar Duran is moving fast. He’s just added a new participant in the BattLE RIOT.

Free agent Alex Kane is officially in the Battle RIOT, and this time, the stakes are even higher. Entering as part of MLW’s open door policy, the former MLW World Heavyweight Champion has his sights set on making history on April 5 at Commerce Casino. Kane won the 2023 Battle RIOT, and just months later, he cashed in his golden ticket to win the MLW World Heavyweight Championship. Now, he has the chance to do it all over again in one night—becoming a two-time Battle RIOT winner and a two-time MLW World Heavyweight Champion in a single match.

Few competitors are as well-equipped to handle the chaos of a 40-man no-disqualification brawl as Kane. Having competed in multiple Battle RIOTs, he understands the strategy, the pacing, and the suplex-fueled dominance needed to survive the mayhem. But this year’s RIOT comes with a new set of dangers—not only does Matt Riddle’s championship hang in the balance, but Eric Bischoff is rumored to be discussing a bounty on Kane, making him an even bigger target in a match filled with hungry competitors.

And then there’s the Rogue Horsemen. Kane has made plenty of enemies in MLW, but with the Rogue Horsemen lurking, he could find himself in a war before the first suplex is thrown. Will Kane send 39 others to Suplex Island, or will the tide finally pull the captain of BOMAYE Fight Club into deep waters? Battle RIOT VII could be the defining moment in Alex Kane’s MLW legacy—if he survives it.

This year’s Battle RIOT VII is a 40-wrestler no-holds-barred spectacle where Matt Riddle’s MLW World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line. Can Riddle outlast 39 foes?

Combining a battle royal with an anything-goes street fight, the Battle RIOT match is pure chaos as a new participant enters the ring every 60 seconds.

Expect legends, surprises, and unpredictable action as the best from MLW, CMLL, and New Japan Pro Wrestling collide. With eliminations by pinfall, submission, or being thrown over the top rope, Battle RIOT VII promises an explosive, can’t-miss main event!

Secure your seat today at www.MLWLA.com and Eventbrite, with tickets starting at just $10. Don’t miss your chance to experience the most anticipated MLW event of the year live in the City of Angels!