Alex Kane Wishes There Was More Attention On Bomaye Fight Club As a Group

Alex Kane says he wishes that there was more attention on the Bomaye Fight Club in MLW than on him. Kane formed the group in 2021 and recently spoke with WrestleZone’s Bill Pritchard, during which he said he wished there was more focus on the stable as opposed to himself.

“This is going to so weird because like, you always want all the attention on yourself, but I’m not that way,” Kane said (per Fightful). “I’ve never been that way. I wish there was more attention on the group itself. We were in a story with WTF, but I feel like the focus even with that one was still on me and I wish it was more on me, Thomas, and now Kevin Knight instead of it just being Alex Kane and then he has his team.”

He continued, “I would rather it be Bomaye Fight Club and Rogue Horsemen or whoever exerted gonna go up against, Contra or whatever. I wish we had more tag team matches, I wish we had a tag title reign, I wish we had more things to sink our teeth into as far as being a squad and a team.”