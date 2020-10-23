wrestling / News
Alex Reynolds Thanks Fans For Support After Injury Scare, Says He Truly Believes Situation Was Handled Well
It was previously reported that Alex Reynolds was knocked out during the main event of AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday, but he was later said to be okay. He laid in the ring for a minute or more completely motionless, which drew some criticism as the match continued around him before he finally got to his feet on his own. Reynolds, however, posted a message to social media thanking fans for their concern but stating he believes the situation was handled well.
He wrote: “Hey guys, just wanted to thank you for all the concerns for my health. It means the world to me. I truly believe the ref and our doctor handled the situation great on Wednesdays show. Injuries happen in wrestling, but I feel completely safe with our team here. Thanks again and I’m looking forward to seeing you soon.”
Listen, I understand there’s a lot of moving parts and it’s live TV etc, but there’s no ways Alex Reynolds should have been able to lay out cold in the ring for that long. pic.twitter.com/2KrNqaBlqZ
— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) October 22, 2020
Thank you to everyone who reached out to check on me. I really appreciate it. pic.twitter.com/uuM87KhiQF
— Alex Reynolds (@YTAlexReynolds) October 23, 2020
