Alex Reynolds Was Off of AEW TV During Time Three Wrestlers Had COVID

In a story about the recent news that Chris Jericho and Nick Jackson had COVID-19 back in September (as did Lance Archer), The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that the Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds was absent from TV tapings around the same time.

Reynolds’ absence was given a joke reason on Being the Elite, but he was still noticeably gone because his skits for BTE were done remotely. He was not in Jacksonville, either way.

This would make him the fourth wrestler (after Jackson, Jericho & Archer) to be absent during that time, but it should be noted that Reynolds has yet to confirm he had COVID and the report doesn’t suggest he did.