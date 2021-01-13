Chris Jericho Reveals He Also Had COVID-19 Back In September

We reported earlier this week that Nick Jackson revealed on Instagram that he had COVID-19 last year and still felt the effects of it for months. In the latest episode of Talk is Jericho, Chris Jericho announced that he also had COVID-19 in September but he was asymptomatic.

He said: “It’s interesting because I hadn’t really told anyone this, but I tested positive back in maybe September, and I had zero symptoms. I’m one of the ones you said. I had my ten days in isolation and stayed away from everybody. I didn’t even know that I had it. I went and got a test just in general, and it’s one of those ones that said you’re positive. I went, ‘Really? You serious?’ And I had nothing. I didn’t have a headache. I didn’t have a cough, which I guess is a very lucky thing, but on top of that, once I did have it, and it wasn’t a false positive because I took three different tests and they were all positive. But now, I have the antibodies.“