WWE News: Alex Riley Calls Out John Cena on Social Media, Roman Reigns Spotted At Football Game, Batista Gets Tattoo Removed

– Alex Riley has put up two posts on Instagram calling out John Cena. Riley has blamed Cena for his WWE failures in the past. Last year, he told Jim Ross that a backstage incident with Cena hurt his career and Cena actually sabotaged him. Roman Reigns even mentioned the Riley situation during a build-up to a match with Cena.

He said at the time: “I’ll put it this way, there was an incident and it certainly changed the path of my career. I don’t want to discuss it right now, but I will one day for sure. I will one day. It was a tough situation at times, I guess we can leave it at that. Honestly, JR, I struggle with the morality of even talking about it and I’m not into blowing up anybody else at this point, but I promise you this, I will address it one day for sure. You don’t want to know. It was a tough situation.”

He wrote on Instagram:

– Roman Reigns showed up at a Georgia Tech football game, one of his first appearances since he went on hiatus from WWE to battle leukemia.

– Batista revealed on Instagram that he got a new tattoo on his stomach, replacing the sun he previous had there.