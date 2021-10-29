wrestling / News
Alex Shelley Reacts to ROH Hiatus, Thanks Company & Others
Alex Shelley is the latest wrestling star to react to ROH’s hiatus that will start in December. Shelly, a veteran of the promotion, took to social media to comment on the company’s announcement that the company is going on hiatus following Final Battle, with plans to return in April.
Shelley wrote on Twitter:
“When I came back from finishing my medical degree (“retirement, which I was very careful to never say) I wanted to come back to @ringofhonor. For the past few years, I have intentionally avoided contracts so I could have the ability to wrestle there. They put me through school…
“This doesn’t make me special at all – but it does go to show how special ROH was to myself and others. The first time I got booked at the Murphy Rec, thanks to @CMPunk putting my work in @BookItGabe’s hands, I was just so elated. So happy.
“No ROH? No GeNext. No Embassy. No Briscoes vs MCMG match when TNA didn’t want us. No friendship with Dragon Gate boys. No singles against Spanky. No ladder match with the Cali dudes. No Jay White living with me for 1.5 years. No Bryan, Doug, and Punk matches. No meeting Gresham.
“Thank you, @ringofhonor. Thanks @BookItGabe, thanks @ROHDelirious, thanks Sinclair, thanks Cary. You made my life better and by butterfly effect, I can now love wrestling, stress free, and help people everyday, like, literally help them heal and learn. That’s priceless to me.”
