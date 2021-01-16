Alex Shelley Releases Statement on Hard to Kill, Says He Doesn’t Have COVID or Injury

– As previously reported, Alex Shelley was pulled from the scheduled main event for tonight’s Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill event since he wasn’t able to travel to Nashville for the event. Impact released a video statement from Shelley today, and he commented on the situation. You can view that clip below.

According to Alex Shelley, he does not have COVID and he’s not injured, but he could not make it to the event “in the interest of safety.” He stated the following: