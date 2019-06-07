UPDATE: Alexa Bliss vs. Natalya Not Approved By Saudi Arabian Government For WWE Super Showdown

UPDATE: F4WOnline.com reports that the Saudi Arabian government has not approved a match between Alexa Bliss and Natalya for WWE Super Showdown in Jeddah, which is set to start in a little under a half hour. The two women are in the country and were in the middle of getting medical clearances in hopes of competing. At one point, the government had suggested the match could happen, but it seems they have changed their minds.

It’s still possible that WWE could get approval to have a women’s match on the November show in the country, so the two women could come out later today and promote it. If the women don’t appear in front of the crowd, it’s likely that the match wasn’t approved for then either, at least not today.

Original: In an update to the ongoing will they or won’t they story of WWE holding the first women’s wrestling match in Saudi Arabia at Super Showdown today, Solo Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc) reports that both Alexa Bliss and Natalya, who are rumored to be in the match with each other, are currently getting last minute unplanned medical check-ups. They are at the local hospital in Jeddah, which has been providing medical care and check-ups for WWE talents while they are in the country. According to the report, they are being looked at as part of being cleared for a match at Super Showdown.

As of now, the match has not been confirmed for the show, but Triple H has reportedly sent an official request to the General Sports Authority (GSA) of the Saudi government. WWE is currently still waiting to hear back on if the match will be allowed. If the two are not cleared, Dave Meltzer previously suggested on Wrestling Observer Radio that the two women could appear to announce that they will announce a women’s match for WWE’s next show in Saudi Arabia in November.