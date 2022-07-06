Alexa Bliss On Her Current Character Direction In WWE, Pitching Darker Character Change With Different Lilly

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Alexa Bliss discussed her current character direction in WWE, pitching a darker character change and a different version of Lilly, why taking himself out of the AEW World title picture was a mistake, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Alexa Bliss on her current character direction in WWE: “It’s just me right now. Obviously, dark Alexa, evil Alexa, was not me, but it was so fun. I love portraying characters. I love getting in that mindset of just a different mentality and a different brain. But right now, it’s just me with Lilly and a doll. I’m still working on where to go with it. I think everyone kind of notices that too. I’m trying but I’m figuring it out slowly but surely…..right now, it’s just me being myself. I’ve never actually done that on camera. I know me and I know Lexi as a person, I’m boring. I’m boring as hell and I know I’m not entertaining to watch. It’s true. You can ask my husband. I’m really boring. But I’m trying to find a way to marry myself into turning it into some kind of character because everyone always says, ‘Your character should be an extension of yourself turned up to a thousand’, but I’ve never done that in the ring before. I’ve never done that. So I think for me right now, I’m trying it out and seeing how it goes. If not, you’ll see me come out on week with something completely different.”

On pitching a character change after her WWE hiatus: “That was a pitch that I had pitched for a very long time. It was originally a different kind of therapy. I wanted to be taken away at Extreme Rules and then come back as a different version of the dark Alexa character. But obviously, things changed and all that jazz, and I had to have surgery. So we were like, perfect amount of time to go away. Then we would give time for Extreme Rules to settle and then come back to these therapy sessions. They were so much fun. Everyone knows I love acting. I love performing in that aspect. It’s something that I just always feel creatively fulfilled, and for me and my creative outlet, having the most fun I can, and it was so much fun. We had a good amount of creative control, but Vince was super awesome, and from what I’ve heard, he sat down for a few hours, wrote it all out, took the vision, and made it come to life.”

On pitching a darker character change and a different version of Lilly: “I wanted it to go even darker and even deeper. I had Jason [Baker] come out with a sketch and prototype of a different version of Lilly, which would have been super cool. Obviously, with creative, things always change. I’m still holding on that this new version of Lilly will come out one day. We’ll see.”

