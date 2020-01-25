– Alex Bliss & Nikki Cross were supposed to team up on SmackDown to take on Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose. Unfortunately, the match never got going as Lacey Evans and Bayley interrupted the bout, brawling in the ring. All six women began to fight, leading to the match being thrown out.

Cathy Kelley caught up with Bliss & Cross after the chaos to get their thoughts.

“Just utter chaos,” Bliss said. “You know, everyone is just…emotions are high…”

Nikki interrupted, saying, “We have a big match on Sunday. You need to stay cool, stay hydrated.”

Bliss continued, “Because we are declared for the Royal Rumble, as are a lot of ladies, and they’re going to figure out what exactly happens next time you mess with Cross and Bliss.”

“BLISS CROSS APPLESAUCE!” yelled Nikki as they walked away.