Alexa Bliss Says She Plans to Eventually Return to WWE

– Earlier this week, WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss was asked by a fan on X (formerly Twitter) if she ever plans to returns to WWE, and she later answered, “Yep.” Bliss last wrestled at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble event in January of that year, losing to Bianca Belair in a title bout.

Bliss later took time away from the ring after she and husband Ryan Cabrera became pregnant. Bliss gave birth to her daughter, Hendrix Cabrera, last December.