Alexa Bliss & Shayna Baszler Official For Royal Rumble Match
Add two more to the women’s Royal Rumble match, with Alexa Bliss & Shayna Baszler declaring themselves as participants on Raw. Bliss and Baszler declared their intent to win the Rumble in segments on tonight’s show, bringing the announced field to nine.
Along with those two, the announced list of competitors includes Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, and Peyton Royce. We’ll have an updated lineup for the PPV after tonight’s Raw.
BREAKING NEWS: @AlexaBliss_WWE has officially declared for the 2021 #RoyalRumble!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/dd6zB2Paqt
— WWE (@WWE) January 19, 2021
It's every woman for themselves in the #RoyalRumble, @NiaJaxWWE & @QoSBaszler!#WWEERaw pic.twitter.com/Qe32LxV6sy
— WWE (@WWE) January 19, 2021
