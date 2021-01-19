wrestling / News

Alexa Bliss & Shayna Baszler Official For Royal Rumble Match

January 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Alexa Bliss Raw

Add two more to the women’s Royal Rumble match, with Alexa Bliss & Shayna Baszler declaring themselves as participants on Raw. Bliss and Baszler declared their intent to win the Rumble in segments on tonight’s show, bringing the announced field to nine.

Along with those two, the announced list of competitors includes Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, and Peyton Royce. We’ll have an updated lineup for the PPV after tonight’s Raw.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alexa Bliss, Royal Rumble, Shayna Baszler, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading