wrestling / News
Alexander Hammerstone Done With MLW, Will Be Free Agent Next Month
December 8, 2023 | Posted by
Alexander Hammerstone revealed on social media that his match at MLW One Shot was the final match on his current contract. He will be a free agent on January 1. Hammerstone took on Jacob Fatu. The match will air on December 24 as part of MLW Holiday Rush.
Last night was my last event under my current contract.
January 1st I will officially be a free agent.
For all business inquiries contact me via social media or email [email protected]
— Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) December 8, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Randy Orton Takes the Credit for the Timing of His RKO on Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 31
- Konnan Says the Issue of QT Marshall Leaving AEW Had Been Building Up for a While
- Details On Identities of Recently-Trademarked NXT Names
- Shawn Michaels Says It Was A Last Minute Decision To Pull Wes Lee From NXT Deadline