Alexander Hammerstone Done With MLW, Will Be Free Agent Next Month

Alexander Hammerstone revealed on social media that his match at MLW One Shot was the final match on his current contract. He will be a free agent on January 1. Hammerstone took on Jacob Fatu. The match will air on December 24 as part of MLW Holiday Rush.

Last night was my last event under my current contract.

January 1st I will officially be a free agent.

For all business inquiries contact me via social media or email [email protected]

— Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) December 8, 2023