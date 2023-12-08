wrestling / News

Alexander Hammerstone Done With MLW, Will Be Free Agent Next Month

December 8, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW: Fusion Alex Hammerstone Image Credit: MLW

Alexander Hammerstone revealed on social media that his match at MLW One Shot was the final match on his current contract. He will be a free agent on January 1. Hammerstone took on Jacob Fatu. The match will air on December 24 as part of MLW Holiday Rush.

