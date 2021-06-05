Alexander Wolfe Says Ideas Pitched for SAniTy Were Given to Retribution Last Year

– While speaking to Fightful Select, former WWE Superstar Alexander Wolfe reflected on his WWE career run and what happened to SAniTy after the stable moved up to the main roster from NXT. The group did have some success in NXT, capturing the NXT tag team titles and winning the NXT Tag Team of the Year Award for 2017.

According to Alexander Wolfe, Triple H and Shawn Michaels were the ones who told Sanity that they were called up to SmackDown as part of the 2018 WWE Superstar Shake-Up. Former WWE Senior Director of Talent Relations Mark Carrano reportedly told the group that they were “figured in” and WWE apparently had “big plans” for the table. Wolfe stated that those claims by Carrano were “empty promises.”

Also, Wolfe said a lot of what initially took place with Retribution was originally pitched for and by members of the SAniTy stable for when they first debuted on SmackDown in 2018. Wolfe noted that what later happened in Impact Wrestling with Violence by Design were also ideas that Young had for Sanity in WWE as well. Wolfe continued that talents were surprised when SAniTy lost their first match.

Retribution debuted in August 2020. The group initially damaged a generator outside the WWE Performance Center. Later on, Retribution would attack both the Raw and SmackDown rosters before the group became a sole Raw stable. Needless to say, the Retribution angle was a total flop. By March 2021, the group had already disbanded.

Wolfe’s WWE contract was not renewed last month as part of the company’s recent budget cuts.