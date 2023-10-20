Alicia Fox Talks Industry Realities and Blackface at WWE

In a recent conversation with The Pope’s Point of View, Alicia Fox (now wrestling as Vix Crow) shared her thoughts on her experiences working at WWE and the nature of the industry as it related to her (via Fightful). Fox offered some details on her direct encounters with the nature of the wrestling business and how companies and promotions interact with and perceive their roster talent. You can find a highlight on the topic and listen to the full podcast below.

On the divergence of her own experiences compared to audience nostalgia: “We are independent contractors. They borrow our bodies. More importantly, y’all are wrestlers, either trying to go to the machine or most of us are trying to still run so far away from it. The thing is, is like they’re not the only machine in town and they haven’t been. So what is the nostalgia about? Because human nature, by its nature, can experience nostalgia for the past. No wonder the wrestling fans are like, ‘Oh my god, wrestling!’ no matter where they are. As long as that particular company has been doing blackface and our bosses have been doing these characters, it makes sense to me now why they were treating me like this. For me, I didn’t study the history of wrestling going forward. I lived that experience linearly. I did what they told me to do, I drove those hours. I was on a tour bus with my fiancé being driven around. I also wasn’t bringing camera crews in to exploit my friends on an already exploited agreement.”