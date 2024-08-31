Alisha Edwards Hurt During Six-Woman Tag Match At TNA Emergence

Alisha Edwards suffered an injury during the six-woman Knockouts tag team match at TNA Emergence. Friday’s PPV saw Jordynne Grace and Spitfire take on Edwards, Masha Slamovich, and Ash By Elegance. In the opening spot of the match, Jody Threat dove onto the heels and Edwards appeared to have hit her head on the floor during the spot. PWInsider reports that Edwards was legitimately knocked out as a result.

When the rest of the competitors realized that Edwards was hurt, they brawled to the other side of the ring and TNA officials came out to check on Edwards, carrying her to the back. PWInsider reports that it’s believed Edwards suffered a concussion and is being checked out backstage.

ON behalf of 411, our best wishes to Edwards.