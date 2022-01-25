Aliyah Discusses How She Found Out About WWE Main Roster Call-Up

Aliyah recently spoke with Denise Salcedo, and she discussed a variety of topics, including her journey to the WWE main roster, how she found out about her main roster call-up, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Aliyah on her journey to the WWE main roster: “Just for it to finally happen, I’m just so blessed, so grateful, so thankful, and the journey doesn’t stop. The hard work doesn’t stop, I’m going to continue to keep grinding, keep working and keep training. Like I said, I’m still training at the Performance Center twice a week so that’s never going to stop with me. I’m a thoroughbred.”

On how she found out about her main roster call-up: “I had no idea, I was clueless, to say the least. I was in a program with Robert Stone, he was my manager and one day, I came to TV or I found out the day before TV. You know this is what’s happening, this is what you’re going to be doing. And I just remember my drive that morning to the Performance Center to shoot, I was just in tears. I could not stop crying ’cause I couldn’t fathom that that was the last drive that I was going to make there.”

On the biggest change between NXT and SmackDown: “The biggest change is now I am just traveling more. I still feel like I’m the same Aliyah. I still feel like the same Aliyah that wants to get in there and do everything and just have fun. I don’t think that will ever change. So just the travel, it’s a lot different.”