All Japan Pro Wrestling Announces Return of Champion Carnival
February 15, 2021 | Posted by
All Japan Pro Wrestling announced the return of Champion Carnival for 2021, after last year’s event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will begin on April 9 and run through May 3. You can find a list of dates below.
💥 2021 CHAMPION CARNIVAL 💥
4/9 (Friday) Osaka
4/10 (Sat) Nagoya
4/11 (Sun) Niigata
4/17 (Sat) Shinkiba
4/18 (Sun) Chiba
4/24 (Sat) Shinkiba
4/25 (Sun) Korakuen
4/28 (Wed) Hodogaya
4/29 (Thursday) Korakuen
5/3 (Monday) Korakuen#ajpw #ajpwint #2021cc pic.twitter.com/azul5oPdLA
— AJPW International (@ajpwint) February 15, 2021
