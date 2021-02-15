wrestling / News

All Japan Pro Wrestling Announces Return of Champion Carnival

February 15, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AJPW All Japan Pro Wrestling

All Japan Pro Wrestling announced the return of Champion Carnival for 2021, after last year’s event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will begin on April 9 and run through May 3. You can find a list of dates below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

All Japan Pro Wrestling, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading