All Japan Pro Wrestling Announces Return of Champion Carnival

All Japan Pro Wrestling announced the return of Champion Carnival for 2021, after last year’s event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will begin on April 9 and run through May 3. You can find a list of dates below.

💥 2021 CHAMPION CARNIVAL 💥 4/9 (Friday) Osaka

4/10 (Sat) Nagoya

4/11 (Sun) Niigata

4/17 (Sat) Shinkiba

4/18 (Sun) Chiba

4/24 (Sat) Shinkiba

4/25 (Sun) Korakuen

4/28 (Wed) Hodogaya

4/29 (Thursday) Korakuen

5/3 (Monday) Korakuen#ajpw #ajpwint #2021cc pic.twitter.com/azul5oPdLA — AJPW International (@ajpwint) February 15, 2021