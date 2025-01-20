wrestling / News

Allie Katch Broke Her Leg In Two Places At The People vs. GCW, GoFundMe Created For Medical Bills

January 20, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Allie Katch Image Credit: GCW

Allie Katch suffered a broken leg at the People vs. GCW last night, which she landed wrong on her leg during a dive. She went through the ropes on the dive in her match with Effy, and that’s when the break occurred.

Steph de Lander accompanied Katch to the hospital and revealed that Katch broke her leg in two places. A GoFundMe has been set up to aid Katch with her medical bills after the accident. De Lander noted this morning that Katch is having surgery now. You can find the GoFundMe here.

Allie Katch

