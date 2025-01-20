Allie Katch Broke Her Leg In Two Places At The People vs. GCW, GoFundMe Created For Medical Bills

Allie Katch suffered a broken leg at the People vs. GCW last night, which she landed wrong on her leg during a dive. She went through the ropes on the dive in her match with Effy, and that’s when the break occurred.

Steph de Lander accompanied Katch to the hospital and revealed that Katch broke her leg in two places. A GoFundMe has been set up to aid Katch with her medical bills after the accident. De Lander noted this morning that Katch is having surgery now. You can find the GoFundMe here.

Hey guys, in the hospital w @AllieKATCH & she has broken her leg in two places – currently awaiting to speak to an ortho surgeon on next steps. I've just set up a GoFundMe – pls help if you can! ❤️

*PLS SHARE*

*UPDATE*@AllieKATCH will be undergoing surgery for her leg injury in the next couple of days, ideally tomorrow. Thank you to everybody who has already donated, let's help our girl Allie get back on her feet (literally) ASAP ❤️

Morning y’all ☀️

Thank you to everybody who has donated so far!

Allie has gone into surgery this morning 🙏🏼

Here’s the gnarly X-Ray of her broken leg 😭

Will bring more updates today as I get them

SDL xohttps://t.co/TM9pu3PfFX https://t.co/BWPwMAM28O pic.twitter.com/z2ZTOflGXb — STEPH DE LANDER (@stephdelander) January 20, 2025