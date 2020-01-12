Allysin Kay Says It’s Up to Tessa Blanchard If She Wants to be Remembered for Her Talent or Become ‘The Next Moolah’

– As previously reported, a number of women’s wrestlers have come forward with allegations against Tessa Blanchard, accusing her of using racial slurs and bullying other talent. This was prompted by a tweet Blanchard posted early on Saturday (Jan. 11) advising women to support one another. Allysin Kay later chimed in, claiming that Tessa Blanchard once slapped a woman (Black Rose) in her face and called her a racial slur in Japan. Kay later expanded on coming forward with the story, and she expanded on why she revealed what happened.

As noted, Kay previously wrote yesterday on Twitter, “The reason I’ve never said anything until now is because it wasn’t my story to tell. I made it clear to La Rosa that I had her back, and today was the day she gave me permission. You can’t force someone to come forward, but you can be there for them. THAT is ‘supporting women’.”

Earlier today, Kay expanded on coming forward on her Twitter account. She wrote, “It’s never the ‘right time’ to come forward. It will always be difficult. There are always reasons not to. But there is no statute of limitations on someone’s pain. So many people bury their secrets for years out of fear; some forever. I encourage you to not stay silent forever.”

She later added, “She will go down in history regardless, but it’s up to her whether she wants it to be for her talent, or if she wants to be the next Moolah.”

Blanchard is scheduled to be in action later today at Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill on PPV. She will face Sami Callihan for the Impact World title in the main event.

