Alpha-1 Deadly Encounter Results 3.24.24: Evil Uno Battles Rohit Raju, More

Alpha-1 Wrestling held its Deadly Encounter show on Sunday, and the results for the show are online. You can see the full results from the Hamilton, Ontario show below, per Fightful:

* A1 Zero Gravity Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Kody Lane def. Alec Price and Isiah Kassidy

* A1 Outer Limits Championship Match: Josh Bishop def. Jessie V, Isiah Bronzer, Sam Holloway, Karam and Dan Barry

* Eric Cairnie def. Ichiban

* Bronson, Dan The Dad & Ethan Price, def. Channing Thomas, Derek Dillinger & Kubes

* A1 Zero Gravity Championship Match: Evil Uno def. Rohit Raju

* A1 Tag Team Championship Match: Fight Or Flight def. Miracle Generation, PME and Sad Buds

* Laynie Luck & Nyla Rose def. Gabby Forza & Jody Threat

* A1 Alpha Male Championship Match: Shane Sabre def. Space Monkey, Mark Wheeler, and Alessandro Del Bruno