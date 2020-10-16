wrestling / News
Alpha-1 Wrestling Cancels Remaining 2020 Events As Precautionary Measure
Alpha-1 Wrestling’s year is over a bit prematurely, as they’ve cancelled their remaining 2020 events as a precautionary measure. The promotion announced on Friday that its Ruckus event this weekend has been cancelled and that they will not hold any more events this year.
The announcement reads:
THIS EVENT IS CANCELLED
If you purchased tickets to this event, you can be refunded via 905-621-8256
Text or call. ASAP.
We’re sorry to get people excited.
We can’t take any unnecessary risks during these extremely unique times.
No more A1 events will be held in 2020. Sorry.
— Alpha-1 Wrestling (@A1Wrestling) October 16, 2020
