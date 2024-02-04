Alpha-1 Wrestling’s Return Event Livestream Is Online

Alpha-1 is making its return today, and the livestream of the show is now online. You can check out the stream below for the Ethan Page-owned company’s Watch the Throne event, which has the following card:

* Alpha Male Championship Match: Mark Wheeler vs. Space Monkey vs. Shane Sabre

* Ortiz vs. Kody Lane

* Daniel Garcia vs. Alec Prize

* Zero Gravity Championship Match: Rohit Raju vs. Dan The Dad

* P.M.E. vs. Fight or Flight

* Outer Limits Championship No DQ Elimination Match: Steve Brown vs. Josh Bishop vs. Juntai Miller vs. Ethan Price vs. Derek Dillinger vs. Kubes

* Jody Threat vs. Laynie Luck

* Sad Buds vs. TBA