Alpha-1 Wrestling’s Return Event Livestream Is Online
February 4, 2024 | Posted by
Alpha-1 is making its return today, and the livestream of the show is now online. You can check out the stream below for the Ethan Page-owned company’s Watch the Throne event, which has the following card:
* Alpha Male Championship Match: Mark Wheeler vs. Space Monkey vs. Shane Sabre
* Ortiz vs. Kody Lane
* Daniel Garcia vs. Alec Prize
* Zero Gravity Championship Match: Rohit Raju vs. Dan The Dad
* P.M.E. vs. Fight or Flight
* Outer Limits Championship No DQ Elimination Match: Steve Brown vs. Josh Bishop vs. Juntai Miller vs. Ethan Price vs. Derek Dillinger vs. Kubes
* Jody Threat vs. Laynie Luck
* Sad Buds vs. TBA
