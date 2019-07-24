wrestling / News
Alundra Blayze and Lacey Evans Continue To Take Shots at Each Other On Twitter
The shots between WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze and Lacey Evans are continuing on Twitter, after the two began going back and forth following a comment Evans made about WWE legends after RAW Reunion. You can see the entire exchange below.
Legends = Yesterday's nasties 💅👒 #RAW
— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) July 23, 2019
You’ll be lucky to be considered a legend… 🤔 you failed in the military. you live in a portable trailer, drag your kid and husband around. Ur hubby looked at me… gave me a complement and said “honey maybe you could be more like Alundra … your yesterday regurgitated garbage https://t.co/DobPScmSvK
— Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) July 23, 2019
She wouldn't be able to handle it. Just like she couldn't handle holding the 24/7 title. 💅👒 #RAW https://t.co/VBWjAzBDmB
— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) July 23, 2019
WTH you talking? @MDMTedDiBiase Never pinned me for the title he handed me over some cash and I gave them the title. Men get distracted easy by shiny new things like your husband did when I walked by.
when you’re done acting your shoe size rather than your age contact me. https://t.co/mYNGeXiE7y
— Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) July 23, 2019
Too bad there’s nothing to set that pretty little hat on but a hot air ballon… 😳😂 and those are fake ass pearls geez 🙄 Be careful I know who your seamstress is… you may find a bottle of NAIR sprayed in the top of the next bale of hay hat you wear! https://t.co/oQtPHY4nBG
— Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) July 23, 2019
1. My seamstress @sgovintage 💅
2. Ive trained 5 years military police (swat) while you were busy flipping and flopping in a ring trying to be somebody. Trust me when i tell you…Your drop kicks and promos will only get you so far when threatening me. #BlessHerHeart https://t.co/9nTes03fIG
— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) July 24, 2019
Shootin the real shots? I musta got under your wrinkly skin. Bless her heart. Im typing this 8yrs honorably discharged from serving our country while in said trailer, over looking lots of land and $$ in the bank. As far as my family goes hubby gets it every night & baby is happy. https://t.co/9SWldMVZja
— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) July 24, 2019
I never watched wrestling, dont care what you've accomplished, barely know who you are… but I've got 2 words for you. @Madusa_rocks#FailedMilitaryMyA$$ #LikeALady pic.twitter.com/emVCVMGF6a
— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) July 24, 2019
When their comebacks have nothing else relevant to say… The weak collapse and start making disgusting extracurricular sexual remarks. Definitely acting your shoe size now. I know you’re talented, strong and beautiful but don’t ever cave in and revert to Dirt like this. #nasties https://t.co/GujCbo6ZNV
— Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) July 24, 2019
I love pissing of "legends". Especially hall of famers I didnt know existed until I got signed.
Good night ya nasties. 💅👒 pic.twitter.com/PMHuhRB6y8
— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) July 24, 2019
You are right 😫
I am STRONG, BEAUTIFUL AND TALENTED…. you just forgot the classy and dont give a 💩 part. 💅👒 #GoodMorning #YaNasties https://t.co/IjdFS2na0m
— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) July 24, 2019
