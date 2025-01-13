wrestling / News
Amazing Red Joins Six-Man Tag Match At The People vs. GCW
Amazing Red is the final NYYC OG for the six-man tag team match set for The People vs. GCW. GCW announced on Sunday that Red will join Homicide & Grim Reefer against Tony Deppen, Kerry Morton, & Griffin McCoy at the January 19th show.
The full card for the Hammerstein Ballroom event is:
* GCW World Championship Match: Mance Warner vs. TBA
* GCW Ultraviolent Championship DLC Match: Matthew Justice vs. John Wayne Murdoch vs. Matt Tremont vs. Brandon Kirk vs. Dr. Redacted vs. Drew Parker
* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) vs. Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price & Cole Radrick)
* GCW World Championship #1 Contenders Match: Effy vs. Allie Katch
* Bloodsport Match: Josh Barnett vs. TBA
* Steel Cage Match: Richard Holliday vs. Charles Mason
* Griffin McCoy, Kerry Morton & Tony Deppen vs. Grim Reefer, Homicide & Amazing Red
* Megan Bayne vs. Atticus Cogar
* Masato Tanaka vs. Joey Janela
* Little Guido, Super Crazy & Tajiri vs. Los Desperados
* El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Sidney Akeem
* PCO to appear
* Sabu to appear
*BREAKING*
The 3rd member of The NYC OG's has been revealed…
THE AMAZING RED joins Homicide & Grim Reefer to take on Real F'N Pro at #ThePeopleVsGCW!
Get Tickets:https://t.co/0TLHAuErm9
Sunday 1/19 – 7PM
Hammerstein Ballroom
New York City
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+ pic.twitter.com/q5AiSrCK0E
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 13, 2025
