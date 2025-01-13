Amazing Red Joins Six-Man Tag Match At The People vs. GCW

Amazing Red is the final NYYC OG for the six-man tag team match set for The People vs. GCW. GCW announced on Sunday that Red will join Homicide & Grim Reefer against Tony Deppen, Kerry Morton, & Griffin McCoy at the January 19th show.

The full card for the Hammerstein Ballroom event is:

* GCW World Championship Match: Mance Warner vs. TBA

* GCW Ultraviolent Championship DLC Match: Matthew Justice vs. John Wayne Murdoch vs. Matt Tremont vs. Brandon Kirk vs. Dr. Redacted vs. Drew Parker

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) vs. Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price & Cole Radrick)

* GCW World Championship #1 Contenders Match: Effy vs. Allie Katch

* Bloodsport Match: Josh Barnett vs. TBA

* Steel Cage Match: Richard Holliday vs. Charles Mason

* Griffin McCoy, Kerry Morton & Tony Deppen vs. Grim Reefer, Homicide & Amazing Red

* Megan Bayne vs. Atticus Cogar

* Masato Tanaka vs. Joey Janela

* Little Guido, Super Crazy & Tajiri vs. Los Desperados

* El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Sidney Akeem

* PCO to appear

* Sabu to appear