Amber Nova Discusses Where She’d Like to Wrestle Long-Term, Her Hopes for a WWE Tryout

– Fightful recently interviewed wrestler Amber Nova, who discussed some of her goals and what she’s looking to do in pro wrestling. Nova has previously appeared in NXT and Impact as an enhancement talent. Below are some highlights.

Amber Nova on where she’d be interested in wrestling: “I am open to everything. I’m interested in everything. Obviously your top brand would be WWE that I have worked really hard for. But, I’m open to everything.”

Nova on being a local talent, contact with AEW & other companies: “I’m really local. I’m close by. I just don’t think now is a really good time for anyone in professional wrestling, or entertainment in general, with the pandemic. It’s really hard. I’ve been working really hard. Like I said, I’ve had matches with NXT, IMPACT!, I have been in contact with some people in AEW or other companies. But, I’m not looking just to do extra work or be used quickly. I’m an asset. I’m valuable. I’m waiting on that opportunity, hopefully next year, for a real try out and a real opportunity. So, I just don’t want it to go to waste.”

Amber Nova on the recent WWE cutbacks: “Well, that means they’re not hiring. So, that’s not a good sign, but it’s understandable. In the pandemic that they have to, like you said, scale back and make some cuts. I think just today / yesterday, they just released a bunch of production people unfortunately that were furloughed that they’re not bringing back because they can’t afford to. So, we just have to see what’s going to happen next year. I’m hoping that I still get that WWE tryout that I was talked about before all this happened.”

On her contact with WWE: “Yes, I have been staying in contact. A little bit slowed down through the pandemic, which I’m okay with. There’s not much opportunity or there wasn’t, at least. Things are slowly starting to pick up. But, there wasn’t much going on when they were doing the TV tapings, they had no audience. So, it’s been really slow through that process. Like I said, now’s not the best time and when things do pick up again, they’re gonna need new faces and people to push. I just want to be ready. So, I continue to train and do matches. I haven’t slowed that down, so I’m ready for that.”

Amber Nova on potentially having Lacey Evans supervise a tryout for her: “Yeah, I’ve seen that and I love it. I want her yelling at me and I want to be yelling right back. ‘Let’s go, let’s do this! I want to sweat and bleed, cry until I pass out. I’m ready for it.’ I know what it’s going to take. I’m stoked about a WWE try out. I want to cut a promo. I want to have a match. I want to sweat to the point where I’m ready to pass out. I want to push myself to the limit. I want to show them what Nova’s got. So, I’ll be ready.”