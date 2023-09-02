America’s Most Wanted Set For Impact 1000 Taping

America’s Most Wanted is set to reunite at the Impact 1000 taping. Impact announced on Friday that Chris Harris & James Storm will be appearing at the taping of their 1,000th episode on September 9th in White Plains, New York as you can see below.

Harris last appeared on Impact TV at Slammiversary 2022. Before that, he made an Impact return in March of 2021 to show some support for Storm at the latter’s 1,000th match in the company.

The updated card for the taping is:

* IMPACT World Championship Match: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Trey Miguel

* Ultimate X Match: Competitors TBA

* Feast or Fired Match: Competitors TBA

* Team 3D vs. TBA

* Frankie Kazarian & Traci Brooks vs. Eddie Edwards & Alisha Edwards

* Trinity, Jordynne Grace, Gail Kim, Awesome Kong, & TBA vs. Angelina Love, Deonna Purrazzo, Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw, & TBA

* Jake Something vs. Dirty Dango

* Appearance by America’s Most Wanted