Andrade El Idolo & Maki Itoh Out Of Friday’s GCW Show

GCW has made a couple changes to Friday’s No Compadre show, with Andrade El Idolo & Maki Itoh out of the event. GCW announced on Monday that they had to pull El Idolo and Itoh from the event, citing “circumstances out of [our] control.”

Lio Rush will replace El Idolo against Jonathan Gresham, while Masha Slamovich will appear in Itoh’s place.

Itoh announced over the weekend that she was taking some time off due to numbness in her arm. No word as to why El Idolo was pulled.